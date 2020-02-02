02 Feb 2020

When Home Is a Strange Place: The struggle of Chadian returnees

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original
© UNOCHA/Federica Gabellini
A girl at the returnee site in Djako. Almost all of the shelters in the Logone Occidental and Logone Oriental provinces are in a state of disrepair.
© UNOCHA/Federica Gabellini

Following the last outbreak of violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2013, thousands of Chadians living in CAR sought refuge in Chad, mainly in the country’s southern provinces. Unlike their Central African neighbours who crossed the border to flee violence in their country and fit the traditional profile of “refugees”, the Chadians have returned to their country of origin. They are “returnees”: Chadian nationals who lived abroad for decades and were then forced to return “home” due to conflict.

About 115,000 such people currently live in Chad, some 70,000 of them in the South. For many of them, home is an unknown and unfamiliar place. They face enormous challenges, including their lack of documentation and subsequent inability to access basic services, a dependence on humanitarian assistance, and having to share meagre resources with host communities that are themselves poverty-stricken. Their attachment to a foreign country and relative unfamiliarity with their homeland result in insurmountable obstacles to their reintegration.

Read the full story on Exposure

