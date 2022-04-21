WFP Lean Season in Chad (April 2022)

A CRITICAL TIME FOR CHAD

Humanitarian needs continue to rapidly increase in a context severely affected by climate change and decreasing agricultural production, inter-communal tension around diminishing natural resources, conflict caused by nonstate armed groups, COVID-19, price increases, and low economic development. The March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé estimates that 2.1 million people will be severely food insecure from June to August 2022.

These results indicate a third consecutive year of severe food insecurity and the worst lean season of the last 10 years.