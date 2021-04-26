WFP Chad - Lean season response - 2021

A CRITICAL TIME

Every year, Chad confronts the lean season (the period between harvests, from June to September).

During these months, households have little or no food stocks and vulnerable people resort to negative coping strategies that are harmful for their health (reduction of number and quality of meals) and that are likely to undermine their fragile livelihoods, such as selling productive assets. WFP Chad’s assistance is critical to curb this cyclical food and nutritional crisis.

THE WORST LEAN SEASON IN NINE YEARS

Urgent action is needed to counter the devastating effects of the lean season in Chad. The number of food insecure people is expected to increase from nearly 4 million (March-May 2021) to 5.1 million from June to August 2021, when food is scarce before the next harvest. The overall situation is particularly alarming due to the decrease in crop production in the Sudanese region and low water resources in the Sahel and Sudanese zones, also impacting pasture availability. In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and against the background of a political transition 24 departments are on crisis phase in 2021, compared to 15 in 2020.

The March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé, a joint food security analysis released under the auspices of the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), estimates that more than 1.7 million people will be severely food insecure (IPC Phases 3-5), while nearly 3.3 million will face difficulties to meet their daily eating needs (IPC Phase 2). About 165,410 people during the lean season will be facing emergency levels (IPC Phase 4)