WFP Chad Lean Season 2022

A CRITICAL TIME FOR CHAD

Humanitarian needs have been rapidly increasing in Chad over the past five years; a country already significantly affected by insecurity and displacement caused by conflict, increasing inter-communal tension around natural resources, political transition, climate-related droughts and recurrent flooding, price increases, and COVID-19. The November 2021 Cadre Harmonisé estimates that 1.7 million people will be severely food insecure from June to August 2022. The total amount of rainfall received during the critical periods of the 2021 agricultural season were below the 2011 records, and the national cereal production decreased by 6% compared to the 5-year average. These results indicate a third consecutive year of severe food insecurity and the worst lean season of the last 10 years.