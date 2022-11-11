WFP Chad: External Situation Report #2 - Flood Response

In Numbers 1.06M people affected
18 provinces affected
129.5K people currently displaced in N’Djamena alone
300K people targeted by WFP for emergency food assistance
Highlights
- As flooding continues to overwhelm N’Djamena and 18 of Chad’s 23 provinces, WFP has reached 149,876 affected people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, as of 7 November 2022. This includes 97,585 beneficiaries with cash-based transfers (CBT) in the provinces of Logone Occidental, Mandoul, and Tandjilé and at 7 relocation sites in N’Djamena.
- Further flooding is anticipated in the Lac Province, where an estimated 100,000 people could potentially be displaced in the coming weeks.
- WFP aims to provide 300,000 flood-affected people with urgent food assistance over a three-month period.
- WFP needs USD 12.3 million to continue its flood emergency response.