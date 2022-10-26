WFP Chad: External Situation Report #1 - Flood Response

In Numbers
1M people affected
18 provinces affected
88.5K people currently displaced in N’Djamena alone
300K people targeted by WFP for emergency food assistance
Highlights
WFP has reached over 49,559 flood-affected people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including the provision of 20,300 hot meals in N'Djamena, as unprecedented flooding continues in the capital and 18 of Chad's 23 provinces.
-
WFP aims to reach 300,000 people and provide 3 months of assistance.
-
WFP still needs USD 12.3 million to assist floodaffected populations in urgent need of food assistance.