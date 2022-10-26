WFP Chad: External Situation Report #1 - Flood Response

In Numbers

1M people affected

18 provinces affected

88.5K people currently displaced in N’Djamena alone

300K people targeted by WFP for emergency food assistance

Highlights

-0 WFP has reached over 49,559 flood-affected people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including the provision of 20,300 hot meals in N’Djamena, as unprecedented flooding continues in the capital and 18 of Chad’s 23 provinces.