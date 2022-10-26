Chad

WFP Chad: External Situation Report #1 - Flood Response

In Numbers
1M people affected
18 provinces affected
88.5K people currently displaced in N’Djamena alone
300K people targeted by WFP for emergency food assistance

Highlights

-0 WFP has reached over 49,559 flood-affected people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, including the provision of 20,300 hot meals in N’Djamena, as unprecedented flooding continues in the capital and 18 of Chad’s 23 provinces.

  • WFP aims to reach 300,000 people and provide 3 months of assistance.

  • WFP still needs USD 12.3 million to assist floodaffected populations in urgent need of food assistance.

