WFP Chad Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

5,060 mt of food distributed

USD 1,407,340 1 cash-based transfers made

USD 171.4 million needed from November 2022 – April 2023 in net funding requirements

630,0242 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP food assistance for Sudanese refugees in the East and Central African Republic (CAR) refugees in the South is at risk. Without additional funds, food assistance will come to a complete halt to these two refugee groups in December 2022, which make up 90 percent of the nearly 575,000 refugees in Chad. This would directly affect the food security, nutrition, and protection needs of vulnerable populations, increasing negative coping mechanisms exponentially. WFP has alerted the government, UNHCR, and donors of the impending shortfall and urgent need for funding. As of October 2022, WFP requires USD 102.5 million for the next six months (November 2022 – April 2023) for its entire crisis response.

• As of October 2022, over 1 million people continue to be affected by the floods in 18 out of Chad’s 23 provinces, with over 465,000 hectares of cropland destroyed. By the end of September 2022, WFP had provided assistance to 30,400 people in N’Djamena, Sila and Logone Occidental, distributing USD 209,230 in cash, as well as High Energy Biscuits.

• WFP aims to scale up its flood response with a plan to reach 300,000 people in flood-affected areas across Chad for three months for a total budget of USD 14.3 million for which USD 2 million has been received this far. WFP continues to update and adapt its Concept of Operations as the situation evolves.

• The State of Emergency is still in place in Chad, where 2.1 million people were severely food insecure during this year’s lean season. While WFP had initially planned to reach 1.06 million with full rations, it was only able to target 937,000 people for the lean season assistance with half rations, due to limited funding. Distributions are being finalized. WFP also trained cooperating partners, traders, and financial service providers on how to organise distributions, and on key themes including Protection from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (PSEA), gender, fraud and corruption.