WFP Chad Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

13,720 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 95.5 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

1,465,056 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP completed the last cycle of the lean season response in the provinces of Batha, Guera,

Kanem, and Wadi Fira reaching 618,000 food insecure Chadians (321,000 women and 297,000 men). WFP will finalize distributions in two provinces, Bahr el Gazal and Lac in the first week of October, when WFP will have reached 690,000 Chadians, as planned. In addition, WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 37,000 children aged 6-23 months and 26,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls to prevent malnutrition. Due to lack of resources, WFP could only assist less than half of the total estimated number of food insecure Chadians, whose number is estimated at 1.78 million by the March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé.

• Reaching 99 percent of its target, WFP successfully completed the COVID-19 response assisting 177,000 people (92,000 women and 85,000 men) in the provinces of Logone Occidental and Logone Oriental. This assistance was crucial especially during the lean season when food becomes scarce in Chad. WFP will conduct a post-distribution monitoring exercise to assess the impact of the COVID-19 response on beneficiaries.

• WFP plans to assist 40,000 people in the flood-affected southern provinces of Tandjilé, Mandoul, Moyen Chari and Logone Oriental. According to OCHA, 255,044 people were affected by floods in the South of Chad as of 22 September. In Tandjilé alone, 161,000 people lost their homes and 45,000 hectares of crops were flooded. Across the country, the floods caused a significant damage to the agriculture sector, destroying 79,000 hectares of crops, affecting the cultivation of sorghum, maize, and nuts among others.

• UNHAS organized a training session on the Safety Management System for 28 personnel including civil aviation authorities, commercial flight operators, and WFP staff from 12 to 16 September in N’Djamena. UNHAS remains an essential aviation service for the humanitarian community to access vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas.