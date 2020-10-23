WFP Chad Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

16,485 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 633,511 cash-based transfers made

USD 20.5 m six months (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

692,543 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP supports the Government of Chad in the implementation of a National Response Plan for food security during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the World Bank, the response targets 433,000 people across eight provinces. As of 28 September, 255,984 people benefited from the second distribution of food for COVID-19 response.

• In September, WFP assisted 329,118 vulnerable Chadians during the lean season in five provinces (Bahr el Gazel, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Wadi Fira). A total of 23,300 children and 16,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) also received nutritional assistance. The second cycle of distribution began on 7 September, and as of 28 September, 99,918 received assistance. The lean season response is coordinated with the COVID-19 response to ensure increased coverage.

• WFP delivered 348,050 MILDAs (insecticide treated mosquito nets) to 49 health centres across Ouaddai and Wadi Fira, the provinces most affected by Chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. By 30 September, 33,260 cases and 1 death were reported. There is a need for 1,120,000 MILDAs across the two provinces. These mosquito nets will also assist in preventing malaria, which remains the deadliest disease in Chad; this year, 571,258 cases have been reported as well as 1,280 deaths across the country, according to OCHA.

• A total of 45 mt of specialized nutritious food (SNF) contributed by USA BHA arrived in Chad on 7 September. WFP will be distributing a total of 35 mt of SNF to 150,000 people affected by floods throughout October. A total of 10 mt will be kept as contingency stock to respond at the onset of sudden crises.

According to UN OCHA, around 388,000 people were affected by the August flash floods in 19 out of 23 provinces of Chad.