25 Nov 2019

WFP Chad Country Brief, September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
In Numbers

5,454 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 1.4 m cash-based transfers made
US$ 28.7 m six months (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements representing 11% of total
924,427 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• In the aftermath of the lean season - period between harvests when food reserves run low - WFP works to strengthen the resilience of communities that, year after year are affected by climate-related impacts that put scarce water and land resources under pressure. WFP pursues an approach based on geographical convergence in the provinces of Lac, Batha, Bahr el Gazel, Kanem, Guéra, Ouaddai and Wadi Fira, thus leveraging the potential of bringing together school meals, nutrition, food distributions, food-for-assets, water and sanitation and livelihoods activities.

• In September, WFP conducted a technical training for 45 staff from the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, the Agence Nationale d’Appui au Developpement Rural (National Agency in Support of Rural Development, ANADER) and partner NGOs. WFP also explores the definition of context-adapted monitoring and evaluation framework for its resilience-building activities in the Sahel. The World Bank’s Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) will undertake an in-depth evaluation focused on targeting, layering, sequencing and measurement.

• Starting October, WFP will put on hold general food distributions for Sudanese refugees in the six camps in north-eastern Chad. WFP provided food baskets to all refugees in these sites, despite their vulnerability category, from April until September, corresponding to the period when the food and nutrition gap is the largest.
In the meantime, refugee leaders committed to promote open and inclusive dialogue, with the aim of reaching a consensus on the application of vulnerability-based targeting. However, no agreement has been reached so far. In all other refugee camps in Chad, general food assistance is adapted to the vulnerability of households.

• WFP reinforced nutrition surveillance until the end of the year, providing technical, logistic and financial support to the Health Delegation in N’Djamena to treat 25,000 children (aged 6-59 months?) suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). 225 mt of ready-to-use supplementary foods, USD 19,400 and middle upper arm circumference (MUAC) tapes were provided to organize active mass screening and set-up the treatment program.

