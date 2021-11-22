WFP Chad Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

7,844 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 129.3 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements

758,040 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

The 2021 lean season support was completed by WFP in the first week of October. A total of 687,000 people identified as the most vulnerable to food insecurity during the lean season were assisted, reaching 100 percent of the planned number of beneficiaries. In addition, 42,600 children (82 percent planned) and 29,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) (84 percent planned) were provided with specialized nutritious food to prevent malnutrition. Due to challenges in mobilizing resources, WFP could not reach 100 percent of the target beneficiaries under the malnutrition prevention activity. The number of food insecure people identified as in “crisis” (IPC 3) and “emergency” (IPC 4) almost doubled this year. To illustrate the dramatic increase in needs, 1.78 million people were identified as the most vulnerable, which is a 75 percent increase from 2020. Although WFP fully reached the target number of beneficiaries, more than 60 percent of the most vulnerable people could not be assisted due to lack of resources. If funding constraints persist, Chad may have to face a worse situation during the 2022 lean season.

A new wave of COVID-19 cases is resurging across six provinces (N’Djamena, Tibesti, Guera, Mayo Kebbi Ouest, Logone Oriental, Wadi Fira) in Chad. In October, 76 cases were reported, which represents a 62 percent increase compared to the previous month. In the first week of November only, 88 cases were detected. The Government of Chad may again put in place strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has had negative socioeconomic impact on Chadians since March 2020.