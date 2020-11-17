WFP Chad Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers**

16,835 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 45.8 m six months (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

662,062 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP supports the Government of Chad in the implementation of a National Response Plan for food security during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the World Bank, the response targets 433,000 people across eight provinces. As of 31 October, 345,600 people benefited from the second distribution of food for COVID-response.

Lean season response was extended to October due to floods and heavy rains in August and September. In the second distribution cycle, WFP assisted 326,000 vulnerable Chadians in five provinces (Bahr el Gazel,

Batha, Kanem, Lac, Wadi Fira). A total of 23,500 children and 15,900 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) also received nutritional assistance.

The lean season response is coordinated with the COVID-19 response to ensure increased coverage.

• WFP distributed 12 mt of specialized nutritious food (SNFs) to 31,600 people affected by floods, and 19 mt of SNFs are still to be distributed to 48,800 people in November. WFP distributed 5 mt of SNFs to 26,000 people in the previous two months. The rest of SNFs will be used to respond at the onset of sudden crises such as displacements of population and floods.

• WFP, FAO, and the Ministry of Agriculture held a press conference on 12 October to celebrate the World Food Day recognizing the need for food and nutrition assistance in Chad. There are 5.9 million people who do not have regular access to food and 4.4 million who suffer from malnutrition this year, according to the Humanitarian Response Plan.