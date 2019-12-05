WFP Chad Country Brief, October 2019

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 34 m six months (November 2019-April 2020) net funding requirements

657,924 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• Negotiations with local authorities and Sudanese refugee leaders in the provinces of Ennedi Est and Wadi Fira continue, with the aim of promoting self-reliance among least vulnerable families and removing them from unconditional food assistance. In the meantime, general food distributions are on hold in the six refugee camps in these provinces, while nutritional programmes are ongoing. In October, Italy and the United States confirmed contributions to promote vulnerability-adapted solutions for these refugees and for communities hosting them on the proviso that the refugees accept their categorization in the socio-economic profiling.

Additionally, Japan announced its financial support to lifesaving assistance for refugees, returnees and displaced populations.

• On 22 October, WFP participated in the workshop organized by the Permanent Secretariat of the G5 Sahel, which seeks to establish a national coalition to assist the implementation of resilience and humanitarian-development projects. This coalition will promote good practices, advocate for increased governmental leadership and engage other stakeholder, such as NGOs.

• On 23 October, WFP held a workshop with cooperating partners on crisis response and resilience building-related assistance. The aim is to enable better planning, and to deliver better targeted, more effective assistance to populations in need. Several bilateral sessions were held during the following week to address specific questions with regards to proposal preparation. WFP seeks to establish all field level agreements by mid-December 2019.

• On the occasion of World Food Day (on 16 October), the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment, FAO and WFP jointly advocated for lasting solutions against malnutrition which are rooted in sustainable food systems (agriculture, livestock, fisheries, etc.) to increase dietary diversity and improve nutrition for a healthier and sustainable future.

• In celebrating UN Day on 24 October, agency workers went back to their schools to talk to students about the UN’s work in Chad. With the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Employment, a UN Career Day was organized to encourage talented young professionals to consider job opportunities in humanitarian sector.

• WFP, UNICEF and UNFPA conducted a mission to Logone Oriental and Lac on 14-18 October 2019, to inform different stakeholders about the joint initiative Breaking Barriers to Girls’ Education and to collect information and recommendations.