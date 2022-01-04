Chad + 3 more
WFP Chad Country Brief, November 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
2,311 MT of food assistance distributed
USD 568,544 cash-based transfers made
USD 151.5 m six months (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements
441,065 people assisted in November 2021
Operational Updates
The November 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results project an estimate of 1.7 million Chadians who will become acutely food insecure during the June-August lean season in 2022. Among them, 1.6 million are projected to be in phase 3 (crisis) and over 143,000 in phase 4 (emergency). For the first time in history, the Salamat province is declared to be in phase 3, while in the provinces of Lac and Kanem more than 30 percent of the population is in phase 3. The high level of food insecurity is explained by the reduced production of cereal and increased prices of essential foods in the markets. Based on the findings of the needs assessment, WFP plans to assist more than 820,000 Chadians across the provinces of Barh el Gazal, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Ouaddai, Salamat, and Wadi Fira between June and September 2022. This is the largest caseload ever planned for the lean season response by WFP. The estimates are likely to increase again after the completion of Cadre Harmonisé March 2022, which will provide more accurate number of food insecure Chadians during the upcoming lean season.
According to the preliminary results of the 2021 SMART (nutrition) survey, the global acute malnutrition (GAM) is at 11 percent at the national level, which is worse than last year and exceeds the WHO emergency threshold of 10 percent. The GAM prevalence rate exceeds 15 percent in seven provinces: Kanem, Barh El Gazal, Batha, Salamat, Wadi Fira, Ennedi Est, and Ennedi Ouest. To prevent malnutrition in 2022, WFP plans to provide specialized nutritious foods (SNF) to about 40,000 children aged 6-23 months, as well as 33,700 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) across six provinces. In addition, WFP plans to treat 170,000 children aged 6-59 months and 78,000 PLWGs suffering from moderate acute malnutrition across nine provinces.
WFP assisted 10,900 people (or 1,800 households) who were affected by the damages caused by the floods in the Lake Iro Department in the Moyen Chari province. On 29 November, WFP concluded the provision of food rations and high energy biscuits to compensate for the food lost as a result of damaged crops. Since September 2021, floods affected 255,000 Chadians destroying a total of 79,000 hectares of cropland in the South of Chad.