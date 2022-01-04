WFP Chad Country Brief, November 2021

The November 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results project an estimate of 1.7 million Chadians who will become acutely food insecure during the June-August lean season in 2022. Among them, 1.6 million are projected to be in phase 3 (crisis) and over 143,000 in phase 4 (emergency). For the first time in history, the Salamat province is declared to be in phase 3, while in the provinces of Lac and Kanem more than 30 percent of the population is in phase 3. The high level of food insecurity is explained by the reduced production of cereal and increased prices of essential foods in the markets. Based on the findings of the needs assessment, WFP plans to assist more than 820,000 Chadians across the provinces of Barh el Gazal, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Ouaddai, Salamat, and Wadi Fira between June and September 2022. This is the largest caseload ever planned for the lean season response by WFP. The estimates are likely to increase again after the completion of Cadre Harmonisé March 2022, which will provide more accurate number of food insecure Chadians during the upcoming lean season.