WFP Chad Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

14,926 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 52.3 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements,

0.6 m people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP wrapped up the COVID-19 response funded by the World Bank and the Government of Chad. As of 30 November, more than 433,000 people benefitted from the second distribution of food across eight provinces (100 percent of the people targeted).

• WFP distributed specialized nutritious food (SNFs) to 4,000 people affected by floods in Am Djarass totaling more than 36,000 people receiving SNFs up to November. WFP plans to assist 32,000 more people with SNFs in December in the province of Mayo KebbiEst in collaboration with UNICEF. In addition, WFP is preparing to respond to a new flood alert in Lac province.

• Cadre Harmonisé results were finalized and shows that, there are 600,000 food insecure people in Chad. This figure is projected to increase to 1.15 million people during the 2021 lean season (June to August). The analysis of the national food security survey (ENSA), data is ongoing in collaboration with Food Security and Early Warning Information System.

• WFP Chad distributed 8.26 million MILDA (insecticide treated mosquito nets) as of 7 December. In collaboration with UNDP, the World Bank, and the Government of Chad, this is a response to prevent and fight malaria and Chikungunya, viral diseases transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It is now in its fifth phase and WFP targets to distribute 10 million MILDAs to 17 million people by phase seven.

• WFP Chad ran the very first SCOPE* iris registrations pilot in the West African region for an improved and secured assistance delivery to beneficiaries. The iris scan proved to be the most secured method of beneficiary identity verification in the field as it is compliant to COVID-19 measures. This operation is being initiated for resilience projects in Mongo and Ati areas registering 7,056 households and will be scaled up to cover all interventions and modalities across the country as per the 2019-2023 SCOPE implementation plan.

SCOPE *is the WFP's beneficiary and transfer management platform