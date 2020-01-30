WFP Chad Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

3,418 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 46 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

638,206 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• On 25 November, the National Agency for Rural Development (ANADER) and WFP distributed 502 hectares of rehabilitated land near Méléa (in the Lac province ) adding to a total 5,308 internally displaced persons and local households. In this location, WFP supported the construction of two dams using the food for assets modality that will allow a piece of land which is not flooded anymore to be used as arable land with, an appropriate irrigation system. With WFP support, communities also installed fences and planted trees to stabilize dunes and prevent movement of sand into the land plots. The land will be used by the beneficiaries, to plant several different types of grain and vegetables.

• To reach the right people with the right solutions, WFP and the National Institute of Economic Studies and Statistic (INSEED) conducted the biometric registration of displaced communities around Lake Chad, where a rapidly evolving security situation and climate variability continue to drive displacement. A total of 122,348 people across 83 sites where registered in SCOPE (WFP’s digital solution for beneficiary information management).

Registration was combined with the socio-economic profiling of this population group, which will also set the stage for vulnerability-based targeting.

Additionally, WFP and UNHCR plan to import information on the 437,951 refugees living in Chad into the SCOPE application, enabling humanitarian partners to easily verify the identity of beneficiaries and better manage their entitlements.

• WFP and other United Nations continue to seek development and peace dividends from humanitarian investments, to create positive synergies for social cohesion among host communities and long-term displaced populations in Chad. In November, the UN Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) confirmed its support to a WFPIOM project to decrease seasonal migration to Northern Chad and Libya and to a WFP-UNHCR intervention in Sudanese camps in North-eastern Chad, to improve livelihood opportunities for refugees and host communities. Since early 2019, the UN PBF also supports WFP-FAO activities to reduce farmer-herder tensions along the border with Niger.