WFP Chad Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

767 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,074,297 cash-based transfers made

USD 151 m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

329,565 people assisted In May 2022

Operational Updates

• In early June, the government issued a Declaration of Emergency, calling for national actors and international partners to support. This decree comes in light of the severe current food insecurity and nutrition situation, which will see 2.1 million people food insecure and 1.3 million children suffer from acute malnutrition.

• In support of the government’s National Response Plan to respond to the crisis, WFP will support 1.06 million people – 50% of the people in severe food insecurity - during the lean season. Food assistance will be provided for four months to the most vulnerable households in the nine provinces with the worst levels of food insecurity (Phase 3 and above according to the Cadre Harmonisé of March 2022), namely Barh el Gazel, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Ouaddai, Salamat, Wadi Fira, Hadjer Lamis, and Guera. WFP will also provide prevention of malnutrition for 132,630 children 6 – 23 months and pregnant and lactating women.

• The government, the Resident Coordinator, and a few representatives of the Humanitarian Country Team of Chad conducted joint international advocacy and resource mobilization visit from 30 May to 4 June to Brussels, Berlin, and Geneva. The focus of the visit was to increase the visibility of the humanitarian situation in Chad and to draw the attention of donors to the impact of underfunding on vulnerable communities.

• The Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program has been launched in all Cameroonian refugee camps and sites in N'Djamena, to prevent malnutrition among children aged 6-23 months and among pregnant and lactating women. This program targets 2,617 children aged 6 - 23 Income Level: Lower months and 1,745 pregnant and lactating women.