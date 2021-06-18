WFP Chad Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

189,657 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 68 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements 665,827 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• Chad is facing the worst lean season of the past nine years. WFP’s lean season response is under preparation such as harmonization of partners costs and organization of geographic targeting workshop in four provinces. Out of 1.8 million people who are food insecure (phase 3 and above) across the country, WFP planned to assist about 690,000 food insecure people. However, only 60 percent rations (in-kind) and 50 percent rations (cash-based transfer) can be provided to the 690,000 food insecure people targeted – for three months only (June to August) due to the limited resources mobilised. The seasonal assistance planned hence has significantly reduced compared to 2018 when beneficiaries received 70 percent rations for four months, and to 2020 when beneficiaries received 70 percent rations for three months.

• Chad is expanding its support to households to gradually become self-reliant by pursuing an approach based on geographical convergence, leveraging the potential of bringing together food for assets, school meals and nutrition. This year, WFP will reach 121,000 beneficiaries in 211 villages throughout 66 convergence sites (clusters of villages) in the Sahelian belt.

• On 31 May, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion, WFP organized a workshop to train the trainers on nutrition education in school settings. The participants received training and instructional materials to educate teachers, students, cooks, and parents on nutrition. This is part of the national institutional capacity strengthening of the school feeding program.

• WFP continues to support the humanitarian community through Logistics and UNHAS. WFP Logistics delivered 200,000 MILDA (mosquito nets) to UNHCR in May.

UNHAS performed two ad-hoc flights to the FayaLargeau city (Bourkou province) to relocate humanitarian staff on 14 and 18 May to their duty station. UNHAS has resumed flights to all destinations in the country and stands ready to undertake medical and security evacuations.