WFP Chad Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

4,357 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 61 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements representing 23% of total

703,819 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP will provide food assistance to some 276,000 Chadians in eight provinces, who are projected to be food insecure during the lean season (the period between harvests, between June and August). During May, WFP worked on establishing a solid network of partners for this emergency response. Eight field level agreements were signed and seven are under finalization, to ensure appropriate coverage in the most affected areas. This year, WFP will work with 14 NGOs (10 national and 4 international) during the lean months.

WFP conducted three trainings on the targeting methodology in May and six more are planned for June.

The targeting exercise will kick-off in June in the eight regions.

From 28 May to 1 June, WFP supported Government-led missions from the Food Security and Early Warning Information System (SISAAP) to the provinces of Batha, Guera and Wadi Fira. The delegation presented food insecurity projections, the National Response Plan and the targeting methodology for the lean season to local authorities. These are the provinces that will experience a more significant reduction of caseload, compared to 2018.

To improve protection and accountability to affected populations in the South and around Lake Chad, WFP has included the toll-free hotline number (the so-called “Green line”) in ration cards. This will encourage the use of complaint and feedback mechanisms.

Prepositioning of food items concluded in eastern Chad, as these provinces become inaccessible when the rains start in June. Food storage is ongoing in the southern provinces and around Lake Chad, as these areas have later cut-off dates.

• WFP received two high-level visits in May aiming to get a first-hand experience of WFP operations in the field. On 13-17 May, a British delegation led by the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E. Rowan James Laxton, visited N’Djamena and Sudanese refugee camps in the province of Sila. On 26 May–3 June, a USAID/FFP delegation travelled to Batha and Bahr el Gazel to find out more about WFP’s nutritional activities. USA and the UK are among the largest contributors to WFPs operation in Chad.