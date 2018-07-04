WFP Chad Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Chad is an arid, low-income and land-locked country, suffering from chronic food insecurity, denoting alarming levels of hunger. The Global Hunger Index for 2017 places Chad second last out of 119 countries. The economy entered recession and GDP fell from almost USD 14 billion in 2014 to less than USD 10 billion in 2016 due to a sharp decrease in oil prices.

Households are dependent on farming and livestock for their livelihoods. Out of its 14.5 million people, 52.5 percent of the rural population lives below the poverty line (World Bank 2011) and only 52 percent of the school-age population is enrolled in school (2008–2012 UNICEF).

Chad hosts over half a million displaced persons in need of assistance: refugees from Sudan, C.A.R. and Nigeria, Chadian returnees from C.A.R. and people displaced by insecurity in the Lake region. To support long-term displaced population, WFP Chad will gradually shift from relief to resilience. WFP has been in Chad since 1968.

Operational Updates

Lean season response: Between 15 and 17 May, WFP launched its seasonal assistance for vulnerable communities in the region of Wadi Fira (at half-ration level). Evidence of aggravating factors required an early response in this area, which faces a third consecutive year of severe rainfall deficit. In the first week, in-kind food assistance reached 5,899 households (35,391 people), while 2,689 children and 1,460 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received nutritional supplements.

WFP continued to preposition food in eastern Chad before the rainy season. As of 31 May, 63 percent of the required 22,410 mt to cover the lean season needs and refugee-related activities in unreachable regions were received in-country.

In May, WFP continued to organize trainings for its staff in the field and for cooperating partners to build a common understanding on procedures and to harmonize practices. Targeting of the most vulnerable households is almost concluded in the region of Wadi Fira and started in Lac, Barh El Gazel, Kanem, Batha and Guéra (distributions to kick-off in June). This year, WFP has established regular meetings with its 15 partners, both in N’Djamena and in the field, to discuss preparedness activities, targeting criteria, best practices, action plans, prevention of malnutrition activities and awareness.

During the lean season (May/June-September), WFP and its partners will provide food and nutritional assistance to some 700,000 vulnerable Chadians (131,084 also targeted under the nutritional programme).

Listen to the stories of people receiving food and nutritional assistance during the lean season and expert views on this emergency response at WFPs online radio station.

Refugee influx in the south: WFP carried out a first distribution to communities hosting recently arrived refugees from C.A.R across 44 villages in southern Chad.