WFP Chad Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

2,680 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 81.5 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements

377,034 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

• Following the results of the March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (food security assessment), WFP is preparing for the lean season response. Between June and August, based on the needs assessment, WFP aims to assist 690,000 food insecure Chadians across six provinces in the Sahelian belt (Barh el Gazal, Batha, Guera, Kanem, Lac, and Wadi Fira) with a full ration of food for 90 days. However, with funding to date, WFP can only assist 535,000 food insecure Chadians with a half ration of food for 90 days. According to the Cadre Harmonisé, a total of 1.78 million Chadians will be food insecure (Phase 3 and above) during the lean season when food becomes scarce and expensive, especially in the Sahelian belt region. Of the total, 1,613,220 people are projected to be in crisis (phase 3) and 165,410 in emergency (phase 4). Compared to 2020, the total number of food insecure Chadians increased by 760,000.

• As part of the lean season response, WFP aims to assist 52,000 children aged 6-23 months and 34,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) with nutritional supplements to prevent malnutrition across the six provinces. However, with the funding mobilized to date, WFP can only assist 27,600 children and PLWGs for three months. The nutrition situation is worrisome in most of the provinces in the Sahel and Sahara zones. According to the SMART (nutrition survey) done in NovemberDecember 2020, the national prevalence rate of global acute malnutrition (GAM) is 10 percent, which is the emergency threshold for malnutrition set by the World Health Organization (WHO). When GAM reaches 10 percent or higher, the nutrition situation is considered severe and actions need to be taken to prevent wasting, overweight, and stunting in children aged 6-59 months.

• On 25 March, Breaking Barriers for Girls’ Education, a two-year project was launched in collaboration with UNICEF and UNFPA. The joint project aims to strengthen education for 36,000 girls and adolescents through an integrated approach across 78 schools in Logone Orientale and Lac provinces. WFP provides school meals while UNICEF delivers activities related to education, nutrition, clean water, and hygiene and UNFPA ensures girls have access to reproductive health and genderbased violence prevention services.