07 May 2019

WFP Chad Country Brief, March 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2019
preview


In Numbers

2,831 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 62.9 m six months (April-September 2019) net funding requirements, representing 5% of total

565,242 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

• On 20 March, WFP carried out a donor mission to the region of Guéra. The French ambassador and representatives from the German embassy and the Swiss cooperation in Chad visited community-run projects which seek to gradually reduce vulnerable people’s dependency on humanitarian assistance. Learn more about how community efforts to produce food for school feeding also support residents’ resilience in Chad’s Sahelian belt.

• On 5 March, WFP and FAO launched a crossborder project in the regions of Diffa (Niger) and Kanem (Chad). This initiative is supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and seeks to prevent intercommunal conflict between farmers and pastoralists, in an area where tensions over control of land and water resources are common.

• Preparations for the lean season have started.
WFP is working on the prioritisation of its emergency food assistance in affected provinces throughout the Sahel. On 14-15 March, WFP carried out working sessions with cooperating partners on planning and budgeting.

• On 12-15 March, WFP and FAO participated in the First African Agricultural Exhibition (SAFAGRI). At their joint stand, the UN Food Agencies presented innovative projects, such hydroponic crops and the local production of fortified flours for children. H.E.
President Idris Déby (in the image) visited the stand and showed interest in these initiatives.

• WFP Chad has made it a priority to address the security needs of its women staff through a threeday Women’s Security Awareness Training (WSAT). With support from the Regional Office,
Chad hosted the first regional WSAT. In bringing together 88 women personnel from 10 country offices within the region, women were able to engage in cross-cultural exchanges.

• WFP Chad celebrated the African Day of school feeding on 1 March. An event was held in Bol and the Chadian Minister of Education, H.E. Aboubakar Assidik Tchoroma, shared a video at the WFPsupported African Union’s event held in Côte d’Ivoire, where Government representatives were present.

