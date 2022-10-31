WFP Chad Country Brief, from June 2022 to August 2022

In Numbers

25,160 metric tons1 of food distributed

USD 3,572,7202 cash-based transfers made

USD 173.7 million needed from October 2022 – March 2023 in net funding requirements

799,8003 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP’s climate analysis shows an increasing variability and occurrence of extreme events in Chad. Over the last 30 years, rainfall has decreased, and its poor spatio-temporal distribution was observed in a context of very high (80 percent) dependence on rain-fed agriculture for livelihoods. In August 2022, the country experienced rainfall 40 percent higher than normal, exceeding the national average and leading to the worst floods in the past 30 years, with 16 out of 23 provinces affected.

• As of September 2022, there were 622,000 flood-affected people in 16 out of 23 provinces, leaving up to 400,000 people in need of food assistance. An estimated 297,000 hectares of cropland were flooded.

• In response to the Government’s request for support, WFP developed a Concept of Operations, rapidly assisting 18,600 people, in Sila and in N’Djamena, with High Energy Biscuits and cash. WFP plans to scale up its operations to reach 50,000 vulnerable people in flood affected areas across the country over the next three months in support of the National Flood Response Plan.

• Funding is becoming critical for 90 percent of the assisted refugees in Chad, and food assistance will come to a complete halt in November 2022 for Sudanese refugees in the East and Central African Republic refugees in the South if no further funding is received. WFP urgently needs USD 83.4 million for the next six months (October 2022 – March 2023) to support all crisis-affected people including refugees, IDPs, and flood-affected people.

• In June 2022, the government issued a Declaration of Emergency, as 2.1 million people were facing severe food insecurity during the 2022 lean season and 1.3 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. Through its lean season response, WFP aimed to reach 1.06 million people, in support of the National Response Plan. However, limited funds only allow WFP to target 937,000 people with half rations for four months.