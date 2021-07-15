WFP Chad Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

15,771 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 89 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

727,966 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

• As WFP Chad finalized its activities for the mid-year, some highlights between January and June 2021 include: a total of 950,000 crisis-affected people assisted, including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and host communities with distributions of 20,500 mt of food and USD 6.5 million in cash or vouchers. Among the total beneficiaries, 21,000 people with HIV/AIDS received key nutritional messages from WFP and 1,100 people received food assistance. WFP also reached 144,000 Chadian girls and boys through school feeding and nutrition programs. About 39,000 children aged 6-59 months and 10,100 pregnant and lactating women were admitted in the malnutrition treatment program where they received specialized nutritious foods. The recovery rate was estimated at 94 percent.

• This year’s lean season response was launched in midJune. As of end June, WFP has assisted 4,600 food insecure Chadians in the Bahr el Gazal province. From June to August, WFP will assist about 690,000 food insecure people across provinces in the Sahelian belt:

Barh el Gazal, Batha, Guera, Kanem, Lac, and Wadi Fira.

Each beneficiary will receive reduced rations due to critical funding constraints the country office is facing, namely 60 percent rations (in-kind) and 50 percent rations (cash-based transfer) for three months.

According to the March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), this year’s lean season is the worst in nine years. Chad faces 1.78 million food insecure people in phase 3 (crisis) and phase 4 (emergency); WFP continues to step up efforts to mobilize funds to assist as many people in need as possible.

• WFP participated in the first 2021 humanitarian development-peace nexus forum, which was held on 4 June in N’Djamena. It was co-chaired by the Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation and the UN Resident Coordinator. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework were launched during the forum.

• The HRP targets 5.5 million beneficiaries, of which 4 million need humanitarian aid. While WFP continues its relief food assistance activities as part of its ‘saving lives’ agenda, in accordance with the HRP, WFP plans to expand its ‘changing lives’ programming to ensure more Chadians and crisis affected people become self-sustaining.

• On 30 June, the PROFORT project came to completion after five years of implementation. WFP collaborated with UNICEF, FAO, WHO, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Agriculture to support the local production of fortified foods for the local markets to address chronic malnutrition of children aged 6 to 23 months in the Mayo Kebbi Est and Mayo Kebbi Ouest provinces.