WFP Chad Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

5,246 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 60.2 m six months (July - December 2020) net funding requirements

631,451 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

• Two European Union-funded flights landed in Chad on 6 and 30 June, carrying essential health supplies for humanitarian organizations from the UN humanitarian hub in Liège (Belgium). The European Union and WFP are working together to ensure that supplies are delivered to partners during this critical COVID-19 time. This is in addition to the regular WFP aviation flights.

• WFP geared up for the lean season response and prepared distributions to mitigate the socio-economic effects of COVID-19. These two operations are set to start in July.,. It was agreed with the National Food Security Office that targeting for these operations would follow the same process. The agreed methodology included three phases that were carried out in June: (i) Geographic targeting jointly with the authorities and technical services of the Government and key sub-national entities, (ii) Participatory community targeting and (iii) Validation of the targeting with technical authorities and services, partners and humanitarian actors.

• WFP also supports the Government in addressing logistical challenges derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile storage units (MSUs) with capacity for 80 to 100 beds, will be used to unclog provincial hospitals in case of an upsurge in the number of cases. In June, WFP installed MSUs in Mao, Mongo, Moundou, Massakory, Am Timam and N’Djamena airport. The MSU at the airport will be used to avoid long waiting lines and to screen passengers before entering the terminal. Additionally, the UN Humanitarian Air Service performed one medical evacuation from Abeche to N’Djamena of a suspected case of COVID-19.

• WFP provided emergency food assistance to new refugees from Sudan, who were transferred to Kouchaguine Moura camp, in the province of Ouaddai.

• Around Lake Chad, new displacements were reported as a result of insecurity in the area. Additionally, hundreds of Nigerians who fled to Chad late June will be transferred to Dar es Salaam camp in July. In coordination with relevant UN agencies, WFP provides emergency food assistance to the newly displaced and to refugees.