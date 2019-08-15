WFP Chad Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

4,848 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 33.7 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

695,384 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP concluded the targeting exercise for the lean season response in eight provinces. In Guera, Batha, and Wadi Fira, where the need for assistance has significantly decreased as compared to 2018, WFP supported the Food Security and Early Warning Information System (SISAAP) in presenting to local authorities the results of the March 2019 Cadre Harmonisé and the National Response Plan, as well as the participative community targeting approach, which prioritises most vulnerable households.

Emergency distributions started on 26 June. WFP will assist 276,000 Chadians on a monthly basis between June and August, while they prepare for the new harvest. Some 18,000 children and 10,000 pregnant and lactating women will also receive specialized nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition.

WFP seeks to strengthen the resilience of crisis-affected populations. This year, 10 percent of households receiving food and nutritional assistance during the lean season will also get seeds, to encourage small scale agricultural activities. In June, targeted communities held discussions on which seeds would be most useful for them to plant in their respective areas.

• WFP participated in the Conference on Girl’s Education, organized by the International Organisation of the Francophonie on 18-19 June in N’Djamena. In addition to fortified school meals for schoolchildren, WFP provides cash-based transfers to families of adolescent girls enrolled in the last two grades of primary education with good attendance rates. This benefits the local economy, empowers young girls and broadens their future opportunities.

• On 10-13 June, WFP took part in a joint mission to southern Chad with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the European Commission’s Humanitarian Office (ECHO) and NGOs. Partners which were at the forefront of the crisis response during the refugee influx in the first quarter of 2018 are now assessing opportunities to strengthen the livelihoods of this population and of their host communities. Also, on 6-7 June, WFP was part of a joint mission led by the UN Resident Coordinator to Lake Chad.

• On the occasion of World Refugee Day (20 June), WFP launched an individual giving campaign through its telephone app ‘Share the Meal’. People from all over the world donated to support the more than 460,000 refugees from Sudan, the Central African Republic and Nigeria that have fled to Chad, escaping violence in their home countries. Chad currently hosts the largest refugee population in the Sahel region.