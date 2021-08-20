WFP Chad Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

7,960 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 53 m six months (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

1,107,024 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

The March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé estimated 1.78 million food insecure Chadians in phase 3 (crisis) and phase 4 (emergency) during the lean season. In collaboration with the Government of Chad, WFP provides food and nutrition assistance to Chadians identified as the most vulnerable to food insecurity across the Sahelian belt provinces. In July, WFP provided food assistance to 341,000 Chadians across Barh el Gazal, Batha, Lac and Wadi Fira provinces. Distributions are to be finalized in early August. In addition, 15,600 children aged 6-23 months and 14,100 pregnant and lactating women and girls received specialized nutritious food as part of the malnutrition prevention assistance. Challenges in mobilizing resources led to delaying the first cycle of distribution in the provinces of Guera and Kanem to August.

In response to the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, WFP started the first round of distribution at the end of July and assisted 32,600 food insecure households across the Logone Oriental and Logone Occidental provinces. According to the February 2021 food security and market assessment (ENSA), three out of five households reported having suffered from the impact of COVID-19 prevention measures such as loss of employment (9.4 percent of households) and reduction in income (30.4 percent).