WFP Chad Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

9,430 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 28.98 m six months (August 2020 - January 2021) net funding requirements

904,321 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• In support to the COVID-19 National Response Plan, WFP provides food rations to more than 433,000 people affected by the social and economic effects of the pandemic across eight provinces in the Sahelian belt. The Household Economic Analysis confirmed the negative impact of the COVID-19 health emergency: in 19 departments (as opposed to 9 in March) the population was unable to protect their livelihoods, while three departments were between 0 and 20 percent below the survival threshold (as opposed to 2 in March) and 10 between 20 and 50 percent below the survival threshold (as opposed to 0 in March). The US Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) announced a USD 5 million contribution to the COVID-19 response in Chad.

• Lean season distributions started in July. WFP is assisting 378,000 most vulnerable Chadians until September in five provinces (Bahr el Gazel, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Wadi Fira), while they prepare for the new harvest. Some 28,350 children and 18,900 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) are also receiving nutritional assistance. The lean season response is coordinated with the COVID-19 response to ensure increased coverage.

• WFP also supports the Government in addressing logistical challenges derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile storage units (MSUs) with capacity for 80 to 100 beds, will be used to unclog provincial hospitals in case of an upsurge in the number of cases. In July, WFP installed an MSU at the airport in N’Djamena. This structure is used to avoid long waiting lines and to screen passengers before entering the terminal.

• The US BHA contributed 50 mt of high-energy biscuits, out of which the first 5 mt were airlifted from the UN’s Humanitarian Response Depot in Dubai. With high-energy biscuits, WFP assists people affected by sudden emergencies, before they are able to cook for themselves and in the absence of any structures through which they can access nutritious food.

• WFP Chad published a story on the impact of climate change and conflict on transhumance across the Chad-Niger border.