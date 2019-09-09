WFP Chad Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

6,294 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.46 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 24.8 m six months (August 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements representing 9.3% of total

869,893 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• Local authorities, refugee leaders from the six Sudanese refugee camps in Ennedi Est and Wadi Fira, and representatives of vulnerable groups met on 23-26 July in Iriba, with the aim of reaching a common position on vulnerability-based targeting. To date, the impasse in negotiations remains.

• Between April and June, WFP provided general food assistance to all refugees in these camps, regardless of their categorization, to prevent a deterioration of the food security and nutritional situation among the most vulnerable groups. In the absence of adequate resources for resilience-building interventions to support groups being phased out, humanitarian actors do not recommend to immediately halt food assistance in these provinces, which are characterized by an arid environment and scarce water resources. Food distributions to all refugees will be extended until September (end of the lean season). In the meantime, multi-stakeholder dialogue will continue.

• Emergency food distributions under the lean season response is planned to reach 239,671 people across eight provinces in July. Half of them will receive their rations early August, due to operational challenges, including poor road conditions that prevent access, security incidents around Lake Chad and the measles epidemic that prevented population groupings in Iriba region before the end of mass immunization. Some 18,000 children and 10,000 pregnant and lactating women will also receive specialized nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition.

• A UN Nutrition Network (REACH) Secretariat mission visited Chad on 1-5 July, to map nutrition-related interventions in the country. 7 Ministries,15 catalysts, 41 implementers and 27 donors have ensured the implementation of Core Nutrition Actions (CNAs) in 2018, while actions in the maternal and child health sector cover most provinces. REACH brings additional value to the UN System by leveraging its relationships with a diverse array of stakeholders from government – including Parliamentarians – to civil society, and business, donor, private sector and research communities.

• The opening of the Storytellers food photography exhibition took place on 30 July in Djabal camp (province of Sila). Visitors benefitted from the presence of the Storytellers, who shared anecdotes behind the snapshots.