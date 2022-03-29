WFP Chad Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

4,800 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 845,400 cash-based transfers made

USD 167 m six-month (February – July 2022) net funding requirements

855,000 people assisted In January 2022

Operational Updates

• In 2022, WFP plans to assist 3 million people in a context of growing food insecurity, poverty, conflict, climate stressors and the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP will seek to enhance the humanitarian-developmentpeace nexus approach, prioritizing emergency assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and local communities during the lean season, while also providing long-term resilience solutions to address structural food insecurity. In 2021, WFP reached 2.3 million people across all activities.

• In January 2022, WFP assisted 855,000 people with 4,800 metric tons of food and USD 845,000 in cashbased transfers.

• Chad is experiencing a continued influx of refugees due to instability and conflict in neighbouring countries. Chad hosts the largest number of refugees in West Africa, with a total of 561,000 refugees, in addition to 406,000 internally displace persons whose number has doubled since mid-2020.

• The latest wave of refugees arrived from Cameroon, fleeing intercommunal conflicts along the NorthEastern border. WFP provided unconditional food assistance within 72 hours of their arrival. In January,

WFP assisted approximately 40,000 Cameroonian refugees with half rations for thirty days. In addition,

WFP assisted 2,100 new Sudanese refugees who arrived in Ouaddai province following intercommunal conflicts in Sudan. WFP provided in-kind food assistance with half ration for 15 days.

• In January, a study visit was organised between government representatives from Chad’s Unified Social Registry (USR) and the social protection secretariat in Kenya. Within the framework of SouthSouth cooperation, the visit took place as a follow-up to an online exchange between government representatives from Chad, Kenya, Brazil, the Republic of Congo, and Burkina Faso. The objective of the study visit was to obtain a deeper understanding of the functioning of the social registry in Kenya with a view to strengthening social protection in Chad. Following this study, WFP will be supporting the Government to strengthen the social registry in Chad.