WFP Chad Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

901 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 57,598 cash-based transfers made

USD 58 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

147,195 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

Chad faced an influx of refugees in the south of the country since the presidential election held in the Central African Republic (CAR) at the end of December 2020. So far, WFP assisted 3,500 new CAR refugees with food (full ration) for 30 days. So far, 6,700 new refugees had been registered by UNHCR. Food items are in transit to further assist new arrivals that are undergoing registration. WFP Chad is monitoring the situation closely, in coordination with WFP CAR. WFP needs USD 1.3 million to provide in-kind assistance for 7,000 new CAR refugees for the first three months and cash-based assistance for the rest of the year.

Due to recent intercommunal clashes in El Geneina, Sudan, WFP faced another influx of refugees in the east of Chad. WFP assisted 1,000 new refugees with food (full ration) for 15 days and will continue to assist new Sudanese refugees who were relocated to the Kouchaguine-Moura camp. UNHCR estimated that over 4,000 new refugees arrived from the Sudanese border with 1,970 new refugees having been registered. WFP estimates that USD 834,000 will be needed to assist these 4,000 new refugees for the entire year.

WFP assisted 10,300 newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) with High Energy Biscuits (HEB) in Lac province to help them meet their immediate food and nutrition needs upon arrival.

WFP finalised the flood response with the last distribution of HEBs to 34,100 people in the Mayo-Kebbi Est province. WFP distributed HEBs to 70,300 people affected by floods across five provinces: Lac, Bahr-el-Gazel, Ennedi-Est, Mandoul, and Mayo Kebbi-Est.

The new COVID-19 measures and lockdown imposed in N’Djamena were eased on 14 January. Borders are now open, facilitating movement of food from N’Djamena to the field offices. WFP in Chad continues to operate fully albeit with a rotation system that requires 50 percent of staff to work from home at any given time.

• A two-week training on Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing was held to strengthen the capacities of WFP staff and government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture (Department of Agricultural Statistics) and the National Institute of Statistics, Economic and Demographic Studies (INSEED). This training will contribute to enhanced seasonal and food security monitoring in Chad.

• WFP finalized the results from the food security assessment (ENSA) conducted in October 2020. The study shows that 22.6 percent of households are affected by food insecurity representing 3.1 million Chadians. They are concentrated mostly in the Sahelian belt provinces, as well as, Borkou, Ennedi Ouest and Tibesti.

• WFP is in preparation to conduct another round of food security assessment (ENSA) scheduled for February. The ENSA primarily assesses the food security situation across the country and contributes to the March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé. Together, these two will be used by the Government to develop a National Response Plan for the lean season and the COVID-19 responses in 2021.

• The school feeding programme was on hold starting on 11 January following a protest by public servants. WFP is monitoring the situation to restart the programme.