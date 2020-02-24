WFP Chad Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

1,089 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.47 m cash-based transfers made

USD 88 m six months (February - July 2020) net funding requirements representing 52% of total 387,307 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

Since late December 2019, inter-communal clashes in the West Darfur town of Geneina -12 kilometers away from the Chad-Sudan border - have led to a steady influx of refugees into Chad. Latest arrivals bring the estimated number of new Sudanese refugees to 16,250, while tension persists. The High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) declared a Level 2 Emergency for the Sudanese refugee influx into eastern Chad.

The new refugees are scattered across the province of Ouaddai, which already hosts 190,000 Sudanese refugees since the conflict erupted in 2003. New refugees are being transferred to the site of Kouchaguine Moura in the department of Oura. From 4 to 20 February, UNHCR expects to transfer 500 people every two days to this new camp and plans on opening an antenna in Amleyouna to cover Kouchaguine Moura and the camp of Gaga, which has existed since 2005.

WFP is managing the emergency response operation from its logistics base in Abeche and the sub-office of Farchana. In January, WFP carried out a first distribution for 3,400 people and 498 children in seven sites, which had arrived in the first half of the month, to cover their needs for 15 days. From February onwards, WFP will be providing full rations to refugees relocated in Kouchaguine Moura. Contingency stocks are already in place in case of further arrivals.

An assessment from the Chadian Red Cross estimated that more than 80,000 people were affected by floods in the province of Mayo Kebbi East during the last quarter of 2019. Additionally, 14,500 houses were destroyed or seriously damaged and some 19,000 hectares of harvests were lost. In January 2020, WFP provided emergency food assistance to 44,000 people in the departments of Mont Illi, Mayo Boneye and Kabbia, which were among the most affected.

On 13 January, WFP launched a call for proposals on resilience and peacebuilding-related assistance in 2020.

The aim is to enable better planning and to deliver better targeted, more effective assistance to populations in need. 65 international and national non-governmental organisations participated to the briefing session.