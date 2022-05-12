WFP Chad Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

3,588 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers made

USD 134.2 m six months (March – August 2022) net funding requirements

941,458 people assisted In February 2022

Operational Updates

• The Government of Chad and humanitarian partners launched Chad’s 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which seeks nearly USD 511 million to help 3.9 million people including internally displaced persons, returnees, refugees, and vulnerable host communities. The plan prioritizes food security, nutrition, health emergencies, and climate change. For food security, 4.1 million people are in need and 3.3 million of them will be targeted by the humanitarian community. For nutrition, the plan identified 3.7 million people in need, of which 1.8 million will be targeted. The Cameroon Refugee Response Plan was also introduced simultaneously addressing the humanitarian and protection needs of about 60,000 new Cameroonian refugees and host communities. In total, the plan requires USD 95 million. WFP will target over 2 million beneficiaries in 2022 across all activities.

• On 13-15 February, WFP Executive Director David Beasley visited Chad underlining the increasing food insecurity and displacement in Chad and the rest of the Sahel region. He visited the Lac province where the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) almost doubled to 406,573 in 1.5 years. He emphasized the importance of supporting the Sahel region with food assistance and resilience activities to prevent risks of migration, starvation, and destabilization.

• WFP assisted 39,400 new Cameroonian refugees in the province of Chari Baguirmi. A tripartite agreement was established between WFP, UNHCR and NGO ALIMA for the implementation of malnutrition prevention activities in the Guilmey camp. WFP intends to combine its general food distribution with its nutrition activities for the next distribution cycle for children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls across the sites. The number of new Cameroonian refugees assisted may vary in the future as UNHCR continues to register and relocate refugees.