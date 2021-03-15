WFP Chad Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

755 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 72 m six months (March – August 2021) net funding requirements

105,639 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

• Five umbrella agreements (four agreements between the Governments of Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on one hand and IFAD on the other hand, as well as one agreement between the G5 Sahel Secretariat and IFAD) were signed during the G5 Sahel Opening Session of the Council of Ministries in N’Djamena. The programme, “Emergency and Rural Development” in the Sahel, is a UN Rome-based agency initiative and the G5 Sahel + Senegal response to the 3C Challenges (COVID-19, Conflicts and Climate Change) in the region. It highlights the governments’ vote of confidence towards WFP and FAO, who will offer their expertise and support to the whole initiative/operation.

• To support the establishment of a critical mass of human resources specialized in nutrition and to promote healthy eating habits, the Government of Chad, the European Union and UN agencies who are part of the REACH initiative and / or members of the United Nations network (WFP, WHO, FAO UNFPA and UNICEF) launched the project “Training for Nutrition” (FORMANUT). This initiative brings together public and non-governmental actors in the fight against malnutrition, using education and communications as behavioural change tools.

• In February, there was a decrease in the number of asylum seekers crossing the border from CAR to Chad. This could be explained by the decrease in security incidents in CAR that have triggered these population movements since December. As of 22 February, UNHCR registered around 8,400 people (2,500 households), among which 2,500 were settled in Doholo camp, which is now at its maximum capacity. The Gondie camp is being expanded to host the rest of the new refugees. WFP provided full rations to some 6,000 newly arrived, amounting to 110 mt of food. The remaining 2,400 people will receive emergency food assistance in the coming weeks.