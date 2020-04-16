WFP Chad Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

3,883 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 86.2 m six months (March -August 2020) net funding requirements representing 46% of total. 683,717 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• On 10 February, UNHAS operated its first regular flight from N’Djamena to Baga Sola. In the province of Lac, 26 humanitarian and development organisations expressed the need for a connection to be established between the capital and Baga, to allow a faster access to implementation sites and reduce the risk of insecurity confronted by these workers using road travel. With support from the European Commission’s Humanitarian Office, as well as the governments of Germany and the United States, WFP was able to build an airstrip in Baga Sola in 2019. UNHAS operates this new air air-route every Monday and Friday.

• In February, families around Bregué Birgui (province of Batha) started collecting their off-season cereal harvest. In this site, WFP supported the construction of 7,000 metres of dikes and rehabilitated 773 hectares of land, which now produce cereals and vegetables. Participants to these works received cash-based transfers to address their most immediate food needs, while assets will contribute to more sustainable food systems in the long term. Since 2018, around USD 1.1 million have been transferred to more than 4,000 people involved in this large-scale rural resilience project. Cash based transfers have a direct impact on local economy, as markets becomes more dynamic and families are able to start their own businesses. The 432 households currently tilling this land expect to harvest some 2,400 mt of sorghum and 1,300 mt of biomass to feed livestock.

• WFP seeks development and peace dividends from humanitarian investments, in order to create positive synergies for social cohesion among host communities and long-term displaced populations. In February, WFP and IOM launched a UN Peacebuilding Fund project to address growing discontent among young people in the Sahelian provinces and reduce migration to Northern Chad and Libya. In the East, WFP and UNHCR presented a second initiative to create livelihood opportunities for Sudanese refugees and local population.

• WFP launched a call for proposals to provide emergency food and nutritional assistance to vulnerable households during the lean season (June-September 2020). The aim is to enable better planning and to deliver targeted, more effective assistance to populations in need.

It is expected that Chad will face this year, its worst lean season in eight years – harsher than in 2018, when close to one million individuals living in the Sahelian belt were severely food insecure. To assist 636,000 people in the most affected departments with adequate food and nutritional assistance, WFP requires USD 81 million. Relevant stakeholders will update food security assessments to define the national response plan during the first half of 2020.

• WFP invited the donor community in N’Djamena to a briefing on its achievements in 2019 and its priorities and financial needs for 2020. WFP will continue to prioritise assistance to crisis-affected populations. Already in the first two months of the year, WFP responded to sudden-onset crises, including an influx of refugees from Sudan in the East and floods in the South. Under its nutrition and resilience activities, WFP will secure gains, through capacity building and community appropriation.

• In light of the public health emergency declared for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, WFP is developing a business continuity plan to ensure the safety and wellness of staff, while also running operations smoothly.