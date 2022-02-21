WFP Chad Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

14,773 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 1.95 m cash-based transfers made

USD 166.8 m six-month (February – July 2022) net funding requirements

701,584 people assisted In December 2021

Operational Updates

• Starting on 5 December, tens of thousands of Cameroonian refugees have fled inter-communal conflicts in north-eastern Cameroon to find refuge in the capital city of N’Djamena and the neighbouring prefectures of Mandelia and Koundoul.

• The current influx of refugees puts additional strain on communities already affected by conflicts and diminishing natural resources. Host communities have limited capacity to receive newcomers, and social cohesion and stability are under pressure.

• In 2021, WFP assisted 2.5 million people and is planning to scale up to reach approximately 3 million in 2022. In 2021, WFP assisted Chadians and refugees with emergency food assistance, and continued scaling up resilience, reaching villages across the Sahel with school feeding, nutrition, and asset creation activities.

• In 2021, UNHAS supported of 10,565 passengers and 105 organisations, serving 21 locations. In addition, the air services contributed to the collective response to COVID-19 challenges, by facilitating the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out for UN staff and refugees through the transportation of 393 kg of vaccine.

• The Cadre Harmonisé of November 2021 estimates that 1.7 million people will be severely food insecure from June to September 2022. These results indicate a third consecutive year of severe food insecurity and the worst lean season of the last 10 years. WFP is aiming to reach 820,000 people during the 2022 lean season.

• WFP and the international community support the government’s National Response Plan, which builds upon the results of the November 2021 Cadre Harmonisé. The plan was designed to identify priorities and takes a holistic cross-sectoral approach to the lean season, to improve food security and nutrition, strengthen livelihoods of vulnerable households, and reinforce coordination.