WFP Chad Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

114,767 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 45.5 m six months (January – June 2021) net funding requirements

613,632 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

• Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases particularly in N’Djamena, on 31 December the Chadian Government imposed new COVID-19 measures, specifically on the capital city, valid until 7 January.

The capital city is under lockdown with the borders closed from the rest of the country. The airport in N’Djamena is shut down as of 4 January 2021. All businesses and stores including restaurants are closed except for those providing essential services. The new curfew is from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. WFP country office in N’Djamena is still in operation with some constraints, while all field offices are operational as usual.

• From 9 to 10 December, in collaboration with the Regional Centre of Excellence against Hunger and Malnutrition, WFP and the Government hosted a national workshop to prepare a joint action plan for 2021-2026 to support the Government of Chad in the development of the home-grown school feeding program. The program aims to provide school children with healthy, varied and complete-diet school meals prepared using local farm products.

This workshop brought together 45 participants from key line ministries and institutions involved in the implementation of the National Policy for School Feeding, Nutrition and Health (PNANSS), the Global Child Nutrition Forum (GCNF), and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

• WFP provided nine social centres in N’Djamena with milling machines, which are to be used by women to produce artisanal fortified flour (AFORT) for children aged 6-23 months. The production of the fortified flour will contribute to both the prevention of malnutrition of children and economic resilience of women.