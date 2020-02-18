WFP Chad Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

3,573 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 52.5 m six months (January 2020-June 2020) net funding requirements

795,996 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• On 11 December, the Minister of Health, Dr. Mahamoud Youssouf Khayal and the Minister of Agriculture, Madjidian Padja Ruth, launched the first fortified food for children aged 6-24 months produced in Chad. MANISA is a flour for infants that complies with national and international standards and regulations. WFP, UNICEF, FAO and WHO are collaborating to implement PROFORT, an initiative that promotes the production of locally fortified complementary foods in the Mayo Kebi Est and Mayo Kebi Ouest provinces. UN agencies add diverse value, based on their area of expertise, to the project, while the Government takes the leadership. The production of fortified flour improves the livelihoods of local smallholder farmers, who supply the commodities needed to manufacture the product. From a behavioural point of view, children’s acceptability of locally produced nutritious foods is high, as they are familiar to the smell and taste of ingredients.

In 2020, efforts will be made to strengthen the marketing of MANISA, with the objective of encouraging mothers to buy the product, sold at affordable prices in local markets: a sachet of 70 gr costs 100 FCFA and a sachet of 400 gr costs 500 FCFA. Marketing opportunities are crucial to building ownership of the project among producers, who will see profit and thus lend continuity to the intervention.

The European Union supported the business start-up in 2016 and continues to fund the project.

• On 10-12 December, WFP conducted a training for government officials from the Ministry of Health to support the national mosquito net distribution campaign in 2020. WFP provides support to the Ministry of Health and UNDP in the reception, storage and other logistics management of over 8.2 million MILDAs (insecticide treated mosquito nets), that will be delivered to 923 health centres and 4,237 distribution points throughout 11 provinces in 2020 (Tandjile, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Moyen Chari, Salamat, Lac, Mayo Kebbi Ouest, Mayo Kebbi Est, Logone Occidental, Hadjer Lamis and Guera).

WFP plays an important role in national capacity building including support for the Ministry of Health. In the first quarter of 2020, it will embed public workers from the ministry in the WFP MILDA team, to learn by working together.