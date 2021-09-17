WFP Chad Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

44,497 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 62.1 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

1,461,443 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

• The first cycle of lean season response is completed.

WFP provided unconditional food assistance to 667,400 people (97 percent of target) identified as the most vulnerable to food insecurity. In addition. WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to 34,300 children aged 6-23 months and 26,843 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) as part of the prevention of malnutrition activities. The second distribution cycle is ongoing and over 300,000 people, 10,400 children (6-23 months) and 10,000 PLWGs have been assisted so far.

The March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé estimated 1.78 million food insecure Chadians in phase 3 (crisis) and phase 4 (emergency) during the lean season.

• As part of the COVID-19 response, WFP assisted 174,000 people (97.5 percent of target) with in-kind food assistance during the first round of distribution in the provinces of Logone Occidental and Logone Oriental. WFP launched its food and nutrition response to support households vulnerable to food insecurity as a result of socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

• Chad received 11,000 Cameroonian refugees into the Chari Baguimi province, following the outbreak of intercommunal violence between Arab and Mousgoum communities in northern Cameroon in early August.

WFP plans to assist about 8,000 Cameroonian refugees with 34.6 mt of food. Each refugee will receive a half ration (1,054 kcal) per day for 15 days. This new emergency comes when WFP Chad is experiencing pressure from the lack of resources to continue its existing programmes. WFP faces challenges in prioritizing assistance to Cameroonian refugees to prevent further vulnerabilities or existing IDPs and refugees in the country facing deteriorating food security outcomes. The safe and dignified return of refugees with the support of the Cameroonian authorities is of the utmost importance.

• The IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix published in August shows that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the province of Lake increased to 402,703 representing about 61 percent of the entire Lake population. In less than a year, the number increased by approx. 20 percent, from 336,000 IDPs in October 2020. In addition, the cholera outbreak in Nigeria also put the Lake province at risk with informal population movements between the two countries around the lake. WFP plans to assist 200,000 IDPs, which represents about 50 percent of the total IDP population. Due to lack of resources, the other half of IDP population cannot be assisted.

• On 18 August, WFP, FAO, and IFAD officially launched a three-year joint project responding to COVID-19, conflicts, and climate change (SD3C) in collaboration with the Government of Chad. The objective of this response is to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the most vulnerable people living in rural areas of G5 Sahel countries and Senegal. In Chad, the project is expected to assist 11,000 agropastoral households representing 66,000 individuals of which 50 percent are women and 40 percent are youth. The project consists of three components: 1) increasing productivity and production, 2) economic integration, political dialogue, and 3) coordination and management.