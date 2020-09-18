WFP Chad Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

21,582 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 19 m six months (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements

1,044,298 people assisted in August 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP supports the Government of Chad in the implementation of a National Response Plan for food security during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the World Bank, the response targets 433,000 people across eight provinces. Mid-August, WFP concluded the first food distribution cycle. The second distribution kicked off on 20 August and reached 91,300 people by the end of the month. In August, WFP assisted 197,000 vulnerable Chadians during the lean season in five provinces (Bahr el Gazel, Batha, Kanem, Lac, Wadi Fira), while they prepare for the new harvest. Some 12,500 children and 8,600 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) also received nutritional assistance. The lean season response is coordinated with the COVID-19 response to ensure increased coverage.

• WFP is responding to a recent health alert on an increase in the number of Chikungunya cases, a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. By 31 August, 10,600 cases were reported. There is a need for 1,120,000 MILDAs (insecticide treated mosquito nets) in the most affected provinces of Ouaddai and Wadi Fira. FP is preparing to deliver mosquito nets in collaboration with the World Bank and UNDP.

• So far, nearly 120,000 people were displaced by flash floods caused by heavy rains across Chad according to IOM. There were ten deaths and at least 32,000 people affected in N'Djamena the capital alone, and 30,000 people displaced in Lake Chad. WFP distributed High Energy Biscuits to 14,000 IDPs in Lake Chad to meet their immediate food needs. WFP will distribute general food rations to the affected people starting in September.