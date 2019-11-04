WFP Chad Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

5,415 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 31.8 m six months (September 2019-February 2020) net funding requirements representing 12% of total

915,695 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP concluded the lean season distributions in the provinces of Kanem, Bahr el Gazel, Batha, Lac and Guera. In Wadi Fira and in the South, assistance will continue in September. Since June, WFP has reached 278,000 food insecure people in Chad on a monthly basis. This year, 10 percent of households receiving food and nutritional assistance during the lean season also received seeds, to encourage small scale agricultural activities.

• The analysis of routine data reveals an increase in the number of children affected by acute malnutrition in N’Djamena. The planned beneficiaries suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) expected for the first half of the year was doubled in June, with over 42,000 children suffering from SAM admitted in clinics. A mass screening exercise carried out in August also revealed the deterioration of the nutritional situation, as a consequence of the measles outbreak, the impact of the lean season and the increase in malaria during the rainy season.

WFP will reinforce nutrition surveillance until the end of the year, providing technical and financial support to the Health Delegation in N’Djamena to treat 25,000 children suffering from MAM.

• WFP supports women small -scale food processors to improve the quality, packaging and market connectivity of local artisanal products for children aged 6-24 months. In partnership with the Women's Association Liaison and Information Unit (CELIAF for its French acronym), 12 women from cooperatives from six provinces were trained on durable business management between 20-23 August.

• On World Humanitarian Day (19 August), the humanitarian community and the Government of Chad paid tribute to women aid workers. The stories of Women Humanitarians were showcased in the exhibition “Humanitarian Heroines in Chad”, organized by UN OCHA at the National Library in N’Djamena and in various humanitarian hotspots throughout the country. The portraits and testimonies of WFP colleagues Sandra Legg (former Head of UNHAS), Katelyn Potter (Head of Security) and Valerie Tremblay (Emergency Coordinator), were among those featured in the exhibition, alongside with those of other extraordinary women who participate in relief operations in Chad