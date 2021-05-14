WFP Chad Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

7,556 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.54 m cash-based transfers made

USD 78.7 m six months (May – October 2021) net funding requirements

54,713 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• Ahead of the presidential elections that took place on 11 April, WFP had in place the necessary preparedness actions to ensure operational readiness and business continuity. One of the key contingency measures was the combination of the March and April general food distributions for some 500,000 beneficiaries across the country, including 200,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Lac province.

The recent political and security events have had no impact on the humanitarian landscape so far. WFP continues to operate and remains agile to tailor activities as the situation evolves.

• United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) performed an ad-hoc flight to Faya to relocate humanitarian staff on 12 April, after the incursion of a non-state armed group in the North of Chad.

Following the announcement of President Déby’s death on 20 April, movement restrictions were imposed, including the closure of land and air borders. UNHAS resumed internal flights on 22 April and was able to transport 13 international humanitarian staff from N’Djamena to Yaounde on that same day, thanks to an exemption granted by the Cameroonian Government to waive the mandatory 96-hour-notice for flight reservations. UNHAS is able to fly to all destinations in the country and stands ready to undertake medical and security evacuations.

• WFP provided food assistance to over 9,000 newly arrived refugees from the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) in the province of Logone Oriental. In addition to those assisted, WFP received a request for assistance from UNHCR for 4,000 additional new refugees in the department of Grande Sido, in the province of Moyen Chari, which brings the total number of new C.A.R. refugees to over 13,000. The influx of refugees in the South is expected to continue. UNHCR expects a total of 20,000 arrivals from C.A.R. in 2021. This would bring the total number of refugees in need of WFP assistance to 100,000 in this region. A comprehensive multi-sectoral evaluation in the region is under preparation through coordination by OCHA and is expected to be completed by early May.

• WFP is also providing assistance to the newly arrived refugees from Darfur, who undergo quarantine for 15 days, before being transferred to the Moura Kouchaguine camp. Food assistance is provided during the transit period and continues after their arrival in the site. In the upcoming months, additional 2,500 new refugees are expected to arrive and be resettled.