WFP Chad Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

4,046 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 61.1 m six months (June-October 2019) net funding requirements, representing 4.5% of total 820,924 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Following an agreement with refugee leaders, WFP resumed general food distributions to all inhabitants of the six Sudanese refugee camps in north-eastern Chad were assistance was put on hold in October 2018. WFP will provide food baskets to all refugees in these sites, despite their vulnerability category – from April until the end of the lean season (August/September) corresponding to the period when the food and nutrition gap is the largest. In the meantime, refugee leaders will promote open and inclusive dialogue, with the aim of reaching a consensus among refugees on the application of vulnerability-based targeting. Refugee-owned discussions (bottom-up approach) represent a shift from direct negotiations between refugees and humanitarian actors, which have not bear fruit. In all other refugee camps in Chad, general food assistance is already adapted to the vulnerability of households.

• In Chad, WFP needs to preposition all the food in the East of the country ahead of the rainy season (June-September), which also coincides with the lean months.

During this period, flash flooding of roadways becomes a major access challenge. The arrival of 12,000 mt of sorghum from the United States at the Douala Port (Cameroon) in the week of 15 April, marked the launch of the prepositioning operation. The cargo was re-bagged and transported to Chad, where it will mainly support the needs of Sudanese refugees in the East and IDPs in the province of Lac.

• Preparations for the lean season continue. To make sure that the most vulnerable households across the Sahelian belt are reached, WFP held a workshop on 22-26 April to define the targeting methodology, with a special focus on protection and accountability. All partners within the Food Security Cluster agreed to use the same targeting approach for the 2019 seasonal assistance.

• The inter-agency initiative REACH seeks to improve nutrition governance in Chad. In April, five provincial committees were established in Lac, Kanem, Bahr el Gazel and Mayo Kebi Est with the aim of strengthening nutritional coordination mechanisms at the sub-national level. Furthermore, WFP met the network of parliamentary women on 11 April to explore joint advocacy opportunities for enhanced nutrition.

• Between 11 and 24 April, 40 young Sudanese refugees in Djabal camp were trained on citizen journalism techniques, under the Storytellers initiative. This project aims at providing recipients of WFP’s assistance with the skills they need to become spokespersons for their communities and with a platform to share their stories and engage with a global audience. Conceived as a follow-up activity for 25 Storytellers trained in 2017, these capacity building sessions have also enabled to coach 15 new Storytellers.

WFP and its partner Jesuit Relief Services (JRS) work to open a Storytellers café in Djabal, which is one of the first internet access point in refugee camps in Chad.