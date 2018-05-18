WFP Chad Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

Lean season preparation : WFP continued to prepare for the lean season response, which will target 700,000 vulnerable people in the Sahelian belt. In the Wadi Fira region, where assistance is set to start on 15 May, WFP pre-positioned 3,108 mt of commodities (1,130 mt received during April) and trained first-line implementers. Partner NGOs concluded the targeting exercise of 186,445 most vulnerable people. These activities will continue during May in the remaining regions, where distributions will kick-off in June.

Multi-purpose cash : Shelter-related assistance was delivered under the United Nations multipurpose cash programme, led by WFP and jointly implemented with UNFPA, FAO, UNICEF and UNHCR. Some 42,028 refugees and returnees from C.A.R. received cash-based transfers to cover their food, nutrition, livelihood, water and sanitation and health needs. Additional entitlements were provided for rehabilitation and construction purposes, only to households in need.

Refugee influx in the South: Host communities in the South of Chad are under significant pressure to share their scarce resources with close to 30,000 refugees from C.A.R. that crossed the border over the last four months.

In April, WFP launched a targeting exercise for local population in the 44 villages hosting refugees, with the aim of including them under the emergency response plan. Among 53,000 people registered by local authorities, WFP plans to initially assist 35,000. The targeting method combines community participatory approaches and surveys to measure the vulnerability of households.

The Emergency Food Security Assessment stresses the need to continue providing life-saving food and nutritional assistance to refugees, at least until the next harvesting season (to start in September). It also recommends to include host communities under the response plan. Further arrivals are expected, as fighting continues in the neighbouring regions of C.A.R.

• Children’s Design Competition: For the first time, Chadian scholars participated in WFP’s international school drawing contest. On 12 April, 50 children from 5 schools around the Lake Chad proved their talent, by producing colourful and imaginative artworks. The best drawings from Chad will compete with those from other countries. The country office wishes the children the best of luck in the competition.

• Voluntary repatriations: In the East of Chad, where Sudanese refugees have been living for close to 15 years, an UNHCR voluntary repatriation programme is now in place. On 15 April, a first convoy with 53 refugees crossed the border, while others will return to their homeland in the upcoming months. WFP actively liaises with UNHCR to adjust its food and nutritional assistance to changing refugee figures.

• Voices from the Sahel: As the lean season approaches, people from regions that will be harshly hit explain their hopes and fears. You can now read their stories and listen to their voices, at WFPs online radio station.