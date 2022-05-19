WFP and the Government of Japan partner to provide lifesaving assistance to crisis-affected families in Chad

N’DJAMENA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) receives a contribution of US$5 million from the Government of Japan to provide food and nutrition assistance to crisis-affected people in Chad.

With this contribution, WFP will reach 38,000 vulnerable new refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons with much needed emergency assistance. Starting in June, another 46,000 from the local communities in Chad will be supported during the lean season, a period when food stocks of the previous harvest are running low and the new crop has yet to be harvested. The targeted beneficiaries have been identified among the most vulnerable to food insecurity. Among them, more than 5,700 children aged 6 to 23 months and pregnant women and nursing mothers will receive specialized nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition.

“In the face of the increasing food needs in Chad and declining resources to respond, we are grateful for this timely contribution from the Government of Japan,” said Pierre Honnorat, WFP Representative and Country Director in Chad. “Additional donor contributions are most welcome to help vulnerable families get back on their feet and move towards self-reliance.”

This assistance will be provided in the form of direct food transfers and value vouchers enabling beneficiaries to access selected food items of their choice from the local market. In addition to helping vulnerable families meet their basic food needs, value vouchers contribute to boosting local markets.

In Chad, the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé estimates that 2.1 million people will be severely food insecure from June to August 2022. This represents 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The humanitarian community is working to keep-up with the pace of the increasing needs and provide an adequate and timely response, against the backdrop of lean seasons which become harsher every year as a result of climate change.

To ensure continued assistance to food insecure people in Chad over the next six months (May to October 2022), WFP requires US$96 million.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media @WFP_Chad @WFP_WAfrica