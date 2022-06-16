West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 – 13 June 2022)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

FUEL SHORTAGE IMPACTS PEOPLE’S LIVES AND EMERGENCY AID

The Central African Republic struggles yearly with fuel shortages between March and June due to the low water level of the Oubangui River used to transport fuel. This year, the fuel shortage has worsened, partly with the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. Aid organizations are making concerted efforts to nevertheless provide critical health, food, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance. Furthermore, the peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, along with aid organizations established an emergency scheme for the supply of fuel. However, if the fuel shortage continues, it could further impact people’s livelihoods, food supplies, and population access to markets, health facilities and schools.

CHAD

CLASHES BETWEEN FARMERS AND HERDERS KILL SEVERAL THE EAST

Intercommunal clashes between herders and farmers led to several deaths when a fight broke out after a herder allowed his animals to enter a millet field on 7 June in the province of Mayo-Kebbi East, located in the south. While one local leader stated that clashes led to the death of four people from both camps, other sources stated that the number of deaths may be higher. Clashes are recurrent in Chad, where erratic weather patterns like droughts and floods are driving tensions between nomadic and sedentary communities. Since the beginning of the year, about 364 people have been killed in ten different incidents between herders and farmers, compared to the same time last year where 309 people were killed for similar reasons.

BURKINA FASO

ARMED MEN KILLED DOZENS OF CIVILIANS IN THE NORTH

On 11 June, armed men killed dozens of civilians in Seytenga rural district, in the north, close to the border with Niger, forcing about 3,500 people to flee and seek refuge in Dori, in the Sahel region, where aid agencies are providing shelter, water, and sanitation support. Violence due to non-state armed groups’ presence has killed thousands and displaced millions across Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger since 2015.

DR CONGO

MEDICINE SHORTAGE COULD AFFECT OVER 15,000 DISPLACED PERSONS IN RUTSHURU

According to the health authorities in Rutshuru territory, in the North-Kivu province in the east, two health centres that offer free care to displaced people in the territory are facing a shortage of essential medicines.

Consequently, over 15,000 displaced people could be deprived of health care at a time when armed clashes are forcing civilians to flee and exacerbating pre-existing humanitarian needs.