West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 – 13 April 2020)

COVID-19

CASES AND DEATHS CONTINUE TO RISE IN THE REGION

As of 14 April, 5,083 cases and 148 deaths have been reported in 24 countries across West and Central Africa – close to half the total recorded caseload across the continent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the disbursement of funds to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in several countries in the region, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, Ghana, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

BURKINA FASO

SPREAD OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO THE SAHEL REGION

Between 10 and 13 April, Burkina Faso confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 in two provinces of the Sahel Region, bringing the total number of regions affected to 9 out of the country’s 13 regions. The Sahel is a particularly fragile area, deeply affected by ongoing insecurity. Nearly 40 per cent of the country’s almost 840,000 IDPs are in the Sahel region, while 59 per cent of the country’s 135 health centers closed due to insecurity are also located in the Sahel.

CHAD

MORE THAN 20,000 NEWLY DISPLACED

Following the announcement of military operations in the Lac province on 26 March, an estimated 20,000 people have fled to 11 sites around Diamerom and Toboro, located 50 km from Liwa. The newly displaced urgently need water, emergency shelter, household items and health care. The nutritional situation in the area is alarming with a prevalence of SAM at 10 per cent and MAM at 20 per cent, according to a rapid screening. On 6 April, WFP began distributions of two-month worth of food supplies. Local authorities announced the relocation of the 20,000 IDPs from Diamerom to Amma, located 20 km from Liwa.

DR CONGO

NEW EBOLA CASE SETS BACK HOPE TO END EPIDEMIC

As WHO and the Congolese authorities were to announce the end of the epidemic, a new Ebola case was confirmed on 10 April in Beni. Close to 250 contacts including family members have been listed. The current Ebola epidemic started in June 2018. Along with COVID-19 and the country’s longest measles epidemic, the Congolese health system is put under strain.

NIGER

NEW POPULATION MOVEMENTS IN TILLABERI REGION

Ongoing military operations led an estimated 11,015 people to flee Inatès and its surrounding villages, fearing potential reprisals from non-state armed groups. The newly displaced were recorded on 10 April in the departments of Ayorou, Abala and Tillabéri. These new displacements occur in a region that has already recorded positive COVID-19 cases.