West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 – 10 May 2021)

CHAD

INFLUX OF REFUGEES FROM CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC ON THE RISE

Following recent military operations in the Central African town of Kaga Bandoro, 11,923 people have crossed the border and sought refuge in southern Chad. As more people continue to flee insecurity partners have registered 7,212 Chadian returnees and 4,325 refugees in Sido, Moyen-Chari province. An assessment carried out by humanitarian partners between 3 and 6 May indicated significant needs in terms of food, water and sanitation and hygiene, health, nutrition, protection, and education. Lack of resources and the gradual withdrawal of humanitarian actors from the area are constraining relief response.

DR CONGO

STATE OF SECURITY EMERGENCY IN ITURI AND NORTH KIVU

On 3 May, the President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state of security emergency (“état de siège”) for the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in an attempt to restore peace and security in the provinces, where thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to armed conflict and violence. Insecurity in the east has further worsened this year, while killings by armed groups more than doubled in 2020 with almost 2,500 civilians killed, including ten humanitarian workers. DRC's government has appointed new military governors in the two provinces as of 10 May and also set up a Commission for the implementation of an urgent humanitarian response in Ituri and North Kivu during the “état de siège”. The state of security emergency came into effect on 6 May and is expected to last at least 30 days.

NIGERIA

ARMED FIGHTERS BURN HOMES, DISPLACE CIVILIANS IN ASKIRA UBA

On 7 May, armed men raided Dille town in Askira Uba Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State. They set ablaze several homes, and sporadic shooting forced many civilians to flee the area. A team of military and local vigilantes deployed to the area, prompting a gunfight that lasted hours. Most of the fleeing residents returned home the next morning, according to local sources. The attack came nearly a month after 5,000 residents from neighbouring Hong LGA, Adamawa State, who make up almost the entire population, were displaced in similar attacks. Since December 2020, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) have increased attacks in southern Borno LGAs with Chibok and Askira among the most targeted.

WEST AFRICA

OVER 31 MILLION WILL NOT MEET THEIR FOOD NEEDS DURING THE LEAN SEASON

According to WFP, more than 31 million people will not be able to meet their food needs across the region during the upcoming lean season, representing a 28 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020. Upward pressure on food prices, combined with downward pressure on household incomes, might hamper people’s purchasing power. Insecurity and conflict further add to this worrying outlook for food security. Vulnerable employment accounts for almost 75 per cent of total employment in the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries. Working poverty is high. In 12 of West Africa’s countries, more than 20 per cent of those employed live below $1.90/day despite having a job, and more than 40 per cent in Mali, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and GuineaBissau.