West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (31 May – 6 June 2022)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

WORRYING NUMBER OF SGBV CASES IN OUHAM-FAFA PREFECTURE

Humanitarian partners report a worrying number of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the Ouham-Fafa Prefecture, in the northwest of the country, where 350 SGBV cases were documented between January and May, including more than 100 cases of rape.

Many survivors did not report their case until after the crucial deadline for medical assistance had passed. In response, protection partners in Batangafo set up an SGBV Working Group to improve the quality of services to victims, reporting and documentation. Some 6,546 SGBV cases were recorded across the Central African Republic between January and April, one-third of which were rapes.

CHAD

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED OVER FOOD INSECURITY

On 1 June, the Government of Chad issued a decree declaring a food and nutrition emergency, in light of the country’s severe current food insecurity and malnutrition situation. At least 2.1 million people will be severely food insecure during the lean season from June to September, the worst in 10 years, while 1.3 million children suffer from acute malnutrition. The crisis is driven by a combination of insecurity, deep poverty, erratic rainfall, record-high food prices and a deteriorating economic situation. The Government has developed an emergency response plan, requiring $150 million for the lean season. In anticipation of the lean season and considering the low level of humanitarian funding (currently only 16 per cent of requirements), $8 million was allocated in May from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. This will help humanitarian actors provide food and nutritional assistance in the most affected provinces and nutrition services in areas of high nutritional vulnerability.

MALI

THREE NGO STAFF KILLED IN THE WEST

On 1 June, unidentified armed elements intercepted two vehicles with employees of two international NGOs about 70 km from Kayes, on the western Kayes-Yélimane road, and opened fire on the occupants, killing three of them. The assailants fled with one of the vehicles. The region also saw an attack on 20 May against a humanitarian convoy, which did not result in any death or injuries.

NIGERIA

SCORES KILLED IN ATTACK TARGETING CHURCH IN ONDO STATE

Scores of civilians were killed on 5 June when unknown shooters targeted the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo LGA, in the southwestern Ondo State, as worshippers gathered to celebrate Pentecost. The attackers reportedly infiltrated the congregation before shooting at people who had gathered for mass inside the church. Over 70 people are being treated for gunshot wounds in different hospitals following the attack. It was the first such attack targeting a religious facility in the state. The UN Secretary-General has condemned “in the strongest terms” the brutal attack and urged the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible to justice.