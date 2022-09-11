West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 August- 5 September 2022)

CHAD

HEAVIEST RAINS IN 30 YEARS AFFECT 340,000 PEOPLE

Through August, torrential rainfall and floods, the heaviest in 30 years in Chad, have left parts of the capital N’Djamena submerged under water and forced thousands to flee their inundated houses. By the end of August, the unprecedented flooding affected over 340,000 people, which surpassed last year’s figures where through 2021, about 250,000 people were affected by floods there. In N’Djamena’s eighth district, families had recourse to wooden boats to cross streets that have been awash with flood water since the end of July. Floods are frequent in West and Central Africa during the rainy season, which typically lasts from May to October. However, this year the rains came in greater quantity, immediately flooding ponds and drainage systems. Large parts of the region are now under water, with numerous countries recording above-average precipitation.

SENEGAL

FLOODING IN AND AROUND THE CAPITAL KILLED 3 PEOPLE

Between 2 and 4 September, heavy rains and severe floods in the capital Dakar and neighboring regions killed three people and affected 208 locations across the city.

According to the “Agence Nationale de l’Aviation Civile et de la Météorologie” (ANACIM), the country’s meteorological agency, on 2 September, some southern parts saw as much as 88 mm of rain. More rainfall is expected and is likely to affect several regions in the coming days.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID AGENCIES PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO 7,000 PEOPLE IN ISOLATED AREAS

Humanitarian partners started scaling-up emergency assistance in Ouanda-Djallé subprefecture, Vakaga prefecture, in the north. They delivered nutrition, health, and non-food items to 7,000 people living in isolated areas and conducted preparations for future interventions. The assistance is part of a broader strategy jointly adopted by humanitarian agencies aiming at assisting about 28,500 people in the remote areas of Vakaga prefecture in the north and HauteKotto Prefecture in the north-east. These communities live in precarious conditions and are almost completely isolated during the rainy season, between April and October.

NIGERIA

ARMED MEN KILL FOUR CIVILIANS IN A MOSQUE IN ASKIRA

On 2 September, armed men killed four civilians in a mosque in Askira Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno state, in the northeast. According to local media, the fighters opened fire on worshippers as they gathered for the evening prayers, killing four people on the spot and injuring others. This is the second major attack targeting civilians in Askira in the last two weeks. The area has been witnessing a resurgence of violence after months of relative calm.